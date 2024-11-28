Lebanon’s Economy Minister, Amin Salam, warned on Wednesday that failure by Hezbollah to adhere to the ceasefire agreement could push the country into "very dangerous territory."

Speaking to Sky News, Salam emphasized the fragile state of Lebanon in the aftermath of the recent conflict with Israel.

The ceasefire, he noted, had "brought some happiness" by halting the immediate violence, "at least to stop the bleeding." However, he acknowledged the significant toll the conflict had taken.

"We are looking at major losses," Salam told Sky News, pointing to the economic strain and the immense cost of rebuilding.

When asked about the consequences if Hezbollah did not honor the agreement, Salam was unequivocal.

"The deal was very clear," he stated. "If this ceasefire is to fail, I think it will take Lebanon to a very dangerous territory of escalation and of bringing back the war and will lead to further devastation."

Such an outcome, he warned, would leave Lebanon in a dire state. "It will be a place very hard for Lebanon to recover from," Salam concluded.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday that the IDF had enforced several violations by Hezbollah of the ceasefire which had gone into effect at 4:00 a.m.

"Today, we have enforced violations in the field, eliminating Hezbollah operatives. We apprehended suspects in the village of Tir Harfah and are currently interrogating them. Additionally, we will not permit movement by vehicles to the area during the night. Residents of Lebanon, as you have seen throughout the war, we do what we say. For your protection, we call on you not to approach the area where our forces are positioned. The ceasefire agreement is structured to be gradual, and we will update you when it is safe to return to the area," Hagari said.