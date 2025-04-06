The IAF has recently concluded a complex exercise in the harsh deserts of southern Israel, simulating escape and evasion for air crews.

Multiple IDF special forces units took part in the exercise, which lasted for five continuous days.

As part of the exercise, the forces employed advanced pieces of equipment and engaged in a variety of complex maneuvers.

The commanders of the exercise noted the redoubled importance of training new aircrews in light of the continuation of the war in areas both near and far and the IAF's unceasing role in Israel's defense. They expressed their satisfaction at the mutual benefit to all the forces involved.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, took part in the exercise and practiced responding to different scenarios that may arise in a complex, multi-arena war.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented, "It is a great privilege for us to participate in this exercise. We are pleased to cooperate with the IAF, and are happy to assist in training the pilots. There is no doubt that this exercise has greatly enhanced the search capabilities of our dog handlers."

"It is our duty to train the recruits and turn them into valiant and courageous aircrews who will lead the Air Force in its future missions. We are full of appreciation for the IAF for its cooperation in training the next generation. We saw it as a privilege to work with determined pilots with high motivation to carry out the required tasks to protect the citizens of Israel during this complex period. We salute the IAF and wish success to the aircrews in their many missions."