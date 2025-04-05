The Hamas terror group on Saturday published a first sign of life from hostages Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein, who were kidnapped from the October 7 massacre and have been held hostage ever since.

As per the families' request, the video or parts of it will be published only with the families' approval.

Fifty-nine hostages are still captive in Gaza, of whom 24 are believed to be alive. Since the second deal with Hamas, signs of life have been received from 19 of the hostages.

The Herkin family recognized Maxim's voice from the teaser video that Hamas published. Herkin holds Russian citizenship, and in the past, there were attempts by Russia to free him.

Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk, who headed a Hamas delegation to Moscow two months ago, said that the discussions regarding Herkin's release would only be held as part of the deal's second stage.

On Sunday, Kupershtein marked his 23rd birthday in captivity. He was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival, and worked to save and treat those at the festival. In a video showing his kidnapping, Kupershtein can be seen bound hand and foot, being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Kupershtein's family learned of the conditions under which he is held from hostages released in the deal with Hamas.