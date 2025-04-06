The Egyptian Presidency announced on Saturday that a trilateral summit will be held in Cairo on Monday, attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The official statement indicated that the three leaders will discuss ways to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and renew efforts to bring calm to the region.

In a phone call between the presidents of Egypt and France, both leaders emphasized "the importance of de-escalation through an immediate ceasefire in Gaza" and the delivery of humanitarian aid without delay.

The statement also said that the French President will visit the city of El-Arish in northern Sinai to meet with representatives of humanitarian organizations and closely oversee the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.