The religious and the haredi population in Israel will soon be the majority of the adult population. Within just a few years, the haredi population will represent 25% of the below-20 age group. With this level of the population, the entire religious sector needs to accept upon itself the responsibility for future political leadership and central involvement in the country’s judicial system, military, social and religious institutions. It is not “if” – but “when!”

With this responsibility, our religious leaders, incluing haredi leaders, must begin to define the necessary efforts, hishtadlus, to run a country and protect it from its enemies. Since it is impossible for the haredim to adopt secular beliefs and since their leaders reject Religious Zionistic beliefs, the haredim need to formulate plans and strategies to make greater participation in the future of Israeli society more tenable.

The New National Service in Israel - a plan:

Israeli National Service will be governed by a National Service Board (NSB) that consists of members from all walks of society – in particular military and religious experts. The NSB will be tasked to facilitate this plan including the following:

Registration for National Service will be compulsory on all men starting at age 18. However actual service will not be required until age 20. All men will serve in some capacity for 3 years. Age 20 is the age of military conscription in the Torah.

Upon approval of this new Law, all men who are below the age of 15 will be required to register for National Service before age 18.

At the time this new Law comes into effect, any haredi man aged 15 or over will be exempt from the requirements of the new Law but may opt in at any time.

In detail:

Before age 18, all eligible men are expected to register for some form of national service, specifying preferences in descending order. Start-date for service may be delayed until age 20.

From age 18-20 the recruit may

start his service before age 20. take up any mechina, education, Torah learning or work, in Israel. get married and start a family. not leave the country except on an emergency basis approved by the NSB.

Service:

The recruit may request preferences for types of service including: Division of National Service (e.g. Military, Yeshiva, Police, medical, security, IT, supply chain, education, training, other) Characteristics of the unit (e.g. Religious, secular, non-Jewish, professional interests, educational institutions, residential areas).

Jewish men who are Levi’im or Kohanim will be separately identified at the time of registration.

Non-Jews. Men who are non-Jews must also register in compliance with this Law. Similarly, such men may apply to join a division or unit of their choice, subject to review by the NSB. The status of Druze and Bedouin enlistees will not change. Jews will respect non-Jews who abide by the 7 Noachide Laws which include "don't murder", "don't kidnap" and so on. Non-Jews that can demonstrate adherence to the laws of morality and loyalty to the Jewish state of Israel should theoretically be entitled to any form of national service. Their non-Jewish religions must be respected provided that they do not conflict with their service. Non-Jewish soldiers who are opposed to military service against Muslim enemy combatants or cannot otherwise express loyalty to the Jewish state will not be asked to serve in the Jewish army but will still be expected to serve the nation in unarmed, non-military national service, perhaps in their own community. Such service might include sanitation, healthcare, senior care, childcare, unarmed security and so on. Women may volunteer to join national service in women-only National Service divisions or units (including military service) but are not required. Women will serve in separate units and be housed apart from male personnel. A woman who opts into National Service must serve for a minimum of two years in order to receive benefits.

Deferments and Extended Leaves.

The NSB will approve a 1-year deferment or leave for marriage unless a war threatening Israel's survival breaks out.. Such deferment may delay the start of service or interrupt service. The NSB will also approve a 6-month deferment or leave when a new child is born (or adopted) to the draftee. Such deferment may delay the start of service or interrupt service unless a war threatening israel's survival breaks out. The NSB will also approve a 30 day leave for the death of an immediate family member (i.e. parent, sibling) and 7 days for a secondary family member (grandparent, aunt or uncle).

Exemptions.

The NSB will review submissions for exemption based upon:

A lack of mental capacity to serve in any type of National Service, Severe health condition that would make any type of service impossible. Exemptions will not be approved for any reason related to national origin, race or religion.

Yeshiva National Service.

The country will acknowledge the necessity for Yeshiva National Service and consider it part of the National Service options available to all recruits. Torah learning and prayer has been an integral part of our nation for the past 80 generations. Even if in the last 2-3 generations some of us have distanced ourselves, we need to embrace this aspect of our Jewish nation in order to be a Jewish nation and worthy of the Land.

Yeshiva National Service will be assigned to an agreed upon percentage, up to approx. 1/12th of the eligible male population. This is to mirror the tribe of Yissachar who were the Jewish scholars during Biblical times. (A more accurate maximum percentage can computed based on the percentage of eligible males in the tribe of Yissachar as compared to all military age ment counted in the book of Numbers, ed.) The Levitic National Service (see below) will fall under the Yeshiva National Service branch. Religious Jews may choose to serve in all-religious or all-haredi units. Yeshiva National Service personnel will be obligated to spend approx. 12-15 hours per day learning Torah and praying in support of Klal Yisrael. Attendance will be recorded and performance measured. Reserve duty, even for Yeshiva National Service, is expected. That means that after 3 years, if a bachur leaves yeshiva, he is still expected to serve reserve duty in yeshiva when required – especially during times of conflict. Hesder yeshiva service will be expanded and made available to any soldier that requests it. Men will split a 3.5 year term between national service (2 years) and yeshiva (1.5 years). Women may be offered a Hesder seminary experience with 1 year in national service- and 1 year in seminary. Transfer to or permission to join the Hesder service will be with the approval of the Hesder movement and the ROC. The draftee may choose additional military and/or yeshiva service. Levitic Division. In Biblical times, Levi’im were considered the scholars and teachers of the Nation. Therefore, the country will acknowledge the necessity for a Levitic Division, whose percenage will mirror the percentage in the Bible All verified Kohanim and Levites will be assigned to Levitic National Service to learn the laws of their respective tribe and to serve the country. If a Kohen or Levy does not want to join this Division, he will be replaced by a registrant who is willing to serve in his place. Levi’im may defer their service until age 25, the age at which all Levi’im were required to serve in the Beit haMikdash. Members of the Levitic Division will split their time between intense learning and performing religious services for the country. For instance, they might spend 2 years in learning and 1 year in service. Members of the Levitic Division will learn and teach others who are in national service. Members of the Levitic Division may also be asked to perform other religious tasks within the army and other national service units. For instance, they may visit the sick, inspire the soldiers, visit families, attend shiva, pray for our soldiers and bless them. Levy's can specifically serve in hospitals and at burials. Rabbinic Oversight Committee. Yeshiva National Service and the Levitic Division will be overseen by the Orthodox rabbinic authorities of the nation, the Rabbinic Oversight Committee (ROC). The ROC will integrate rabbis and roshei yeshiva into military bases and serve units in a religious, counseling and/or teaching role.

Military commanders will take halakhic input from religious leaders but will not be bound by religious decisions. However, religious leaders and personnel may report perceived violations of religious standards to the ROC who will cooperate with military authorities.

Acceptance into Yeshiva National Service and the Levi'im Division must be reviewed by the ROC where a decision for the most deserving will be made.

Yeshivas will be paid a stipend to house, feed and teach each yeshiva student assigned to Yeshiva National Service or the Levitic division.

Similarly, if a man is a Levy or Kohen he may choose not to serve in the Levitic Division and his place will be filled by another non-Levy who is deemed worthy by the ROC.

Military Decorum- (Note: Part is already the case today.)

All bases will be maintained in a manner that respects Judaism, kashrus, gender separation, prayer, and Torah learning (if/when possible).

Orders will not be given to violate Shabbos, Yom Tov, kashrus and other halakhic standards unless there is pikuach nefesh or risk of such.

Special operations that are exigent or meant to interdict threats to the klal may be ordered at any time.

Soldiers will be given access to Torah learning and prayer whenever possible.

Training for specific military missions or imminent deployment will take precedence.

All military units will be made “halakha-friendly” so that observant men will have the opportunity to serve in any unit they are qualified for, including officer school, advanced education, military training, technical or trade training, etc. without being forced to change their level of observance.

All soldiers, including secular ones, will be required to attend training designed to sensitize them to religious standards. This is not designed to make secular soldiers into religious people. But it is designed to teach everyone what it means to be Jewish and serve in a Jewish army. Additional training in prayer will be given in order to help soldiers understand how to pray to Hashem, if they wish.

All soldiers will be given/offered personal counseling in order to cope with military service.

Military bases will not inter-mingle male and female personnel.

Married personnel will be given special housing during regular national service.

Benefits. Completion of National Service will entitle a person to: Tax credits Up to four years of pre-paid higher-education including college and/or yeshiva/kollel. Those that serve in combat may be awarded higher levels of financial support. Other benefits of National Service will be available.

In sum:

Yeshiva will be a respected form of National Service comprised of an agreed-upon percentage of the eligible male population up to 1/12th (based on the biblical percentage of the tribes of Yissachar and Levi.)

Service will not be mandatory until age 20. Levi’im will not be required to serve until age 25.

Deferments and extended leaves will be available for marriage, childbirth and deaths in the family (if no war that endangers Israel breaks out).

All non-Jewish men must serve the nation in some form.

Women may volunteer for National Service but will not serve with men.

Yeshiva men will be financially supported during their Yeshiva National Service and be entitled to post-service benefits.

Hesder yeshiva service will be made available to any man that requests it.

If the Torah is true, then Eretz Yisroel belongs to the sons of Ya'acov which means we must honor, study and keep the Torah given to his descendants (us). In so doing, our Creator will protect us. If the government embraces the Torah and its devoted students, the G-d of Israel might see a "return" and and unity, achdus, like He has not seen in over 2000 years.