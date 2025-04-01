With the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IAF early Tuesday morning conducted a strike in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold.

According to a joint IDF and Shin Bet statement, the strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians.

"Due to the immediate threat the terrorist posed, the IDF and ISA acted to eliminate him and removed the threat," the statement said.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to prevent any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel," it added.

Media in Lebanon reported that at least three people were killed in the Israeli strike.

Late last week, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Adnan Bajjiga, a battalion commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in the area of Derdghaiya in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said that throughout the war, the terrorist advanced and directed numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

In recent months, he had continued directing terror attacks against Israel’s Home Front, posing a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, the IDF added.

On Friday, Israel began conducting strikes on targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, with the IDF confirming it struck a terrorist infrastructure site used to store UAVs by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit (127) in the area of Dahieh.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, a clear example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields," it said.