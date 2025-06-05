The IDF on Thursday afternoon confirmed a strike on an Islamic Jihad terrorist operating out of a Gaaz City hospital.

"A short while ago, the IDF precisely struck an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was operating in a command and control center in the yard of the Al Ahli Hospital in the area of Gaza City in central Gaza Strip," an IDF statement read.

"The command and control center was used by the terrorist to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

The statement stressed: "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity, cynically and brutally using the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings."

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to eliminate any threat posed to the civilians of the state of Israel."