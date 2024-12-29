The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this afternoon (Sunday) that a short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists from Hamas' Aerial Defense Unit in the Shejaiya area. The terrorists operated in a command and control center in a building that served in the past as the El-Wafa Hospital in the area of Gaza City. The building does not currently serve as a hospital.

The command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the immediate future, the military stated.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civil facilities, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.