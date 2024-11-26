President Isaac Herzog commented on Tuesday on the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, which is set to take effect at 4:00 a.m.

“The fundamental test of the ceasefire agreement taking shape along the Israel-Lebanon border will be in its full implementation, ensuring the security of all residents of the north of Israel,” said Herzog.

“The Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to approve the truce is both correct and important, but it must be clear the State of Israel will defend its citizens any time, any place, any way,” he added.

“Our enemies must understand: what was will be no more. We fought fiercely as a united nation with selfless determination to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens. As one people, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the north and the south and securing the safety of the entire nation.”

“We must seize this opportunity and exert every effort to fulfill our highest moral duty and bring home our 101 brothers and sisters held hostage in Gaza. We must act on this matter with utmost urgency!” the President stressed.

“I thank US President Joe Biden and his administration for its unwavering support of Israel and for tirelessly working to reach this agreement,” concluded Herzog.