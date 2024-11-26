Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his wife Revital welcomed their first grandchild on Tuesday morning.

The infant is the son, and first child, of Smotrich's eldest son Bnaya and Bnaya's wife, Tamar.

Smotrich and his wife have seven children, one of whom, Yedidya, enlisted in April.

In a post on X announcing Yedidya's enlistment, Smotrich said, "This is a moving moment for my family and also on a national level, as we accompany our son Yedidya to the Draft Office on his way to becoming a paratrooper."

"When we are in the midst of a war over enlistment, this has a special meaning. Good luck and a good draft to all of the new recruits!"