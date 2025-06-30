ריקודים לכבוד אבי קאסה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Students of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli celebrated with alumnus Avi Kasa, who is getting married this evening (Monday) after being critically wounded in battle on October 7.

In a large circle of dancing throughout the academy grounds, the students joined Rabbi Pinchas Etzion in dancing in honor of the groom. Later, Kasa, a commander in the Golani Brigade, recounted how he met his fiancée during the lengthy rehabilitation process he underwent at Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center.

"During rehab I met my fiancée, who will be my wife, and with G-d’s help we will build a Jewish home. She served in a unit that supports families of the fallen, she’s a year older than me and studied previously at a seminary. I was the first person she met. At the end of the rehab year, I asked her if we could go out. There were hesitations, but from then until now, we’ve been together.”

He also called to continue the fight in Gaza. “We must fight. I did everything I could.”