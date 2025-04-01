Five great rabbis, who have taken responsibility for the simplest Torah scholars of their northern Jerusalem neighborhoods, merged to create a new umbrella organization, Kupat Yerushalayim.

The shared model aids fundraising and allows a money buffer zone so community members can be helped in times of emergency.

Rav Binyamin Finkel, Mashgiach of Yeshivat Mir; Rabbi Shmuel Mordechai Portugal, Rebbe of Skulen; Rav Shimon Yitzchok Shlezinger, Dayan of the Eida HaChareidit; Rav Yehoshua Yudelevich; and HaRav Avraham Tufik, each headed a neighborhood tzedakah fund in Northern Jerusalem.

The neighborhoods include Geula, Beit Yisrael, Meah Shearim, Shmuel Hanavi, and the Arzei Habira area.

The most simple-living Torah Scholars of Jerusalem are recipients of Kupat Yerushalayim’s funds. These families live in small three-room apartments and live on the bare necessities, happy to carry the torch of Torah. With Pesach fast approaching, they cannot afford matzos, wine, meat, chicken, and fish. Even buying eggs, potatoes, nuts, fruits, and vegetables is a long stretch for the Kupat Yerushalayim recipients.

The five historical neighborhoods have 9,600 community members collectively, with 1,860 families eligible for aid. These families depend almost entirely on Kupat Yerushalayim to prepare food for the chag - it is a merit to those who aid the cause.

Rabbi Finkel blesses the efforts of those that join: “Whoever partners with Kupat Yerushalayim, be”H will merit to come to Yerushalayim, and to be in the Beit Hamikdash!”

