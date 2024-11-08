US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his campaign manager Susie Wiles will serve as his White House chief of staff when he assumes office in January and will be the first woman to hold the role.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” he added.

Wiles, the daughter of the late NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall and a seasoned political operative from Florida, is one of the longest-serving advisers in Trump’s orbit. After helping him win Florida in 2020, she served as his de facto chief of staff during his post-presidency and then led his campaign for the entirety of the 2024 race.

During his victory speech on election night, Trump credited Wiles and called her to the front of the stage, though she declined to address the crowd.

CNN reported earlier on Thursday that Wiles had expressed certain conditions to Trump before she accepted the role of chief of staff — the top item being more control over who can reach the President in the Oval Office.

Vice President-elect JD Vance welcomed the announcement of Wiles’ appointment, writing in a post on X that she will be a “huge asset” in the White House.