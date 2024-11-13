US President-Elect Donald Trump met Wednesday with President Joe Biden at the White House, their first meeting since Trump's reelection last week.

Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory and promised a "smooth transition" between the administrations.

"Thank you very much," Trump said in response. "Politics is tough. In many cases, it's not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today."

He said "I very much appreciate that, Joe," in response to Biden's assurances about the transition.