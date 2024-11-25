In addition to these, other documented weapons have drawn attention not for their capabilities but for their origins.

The most notable and significant footage portrays a coordinated attack, allegedly carried out by Hezbollah, on the Israeli Air Force base in Hatzor. The video shows what appears to be a near-simultaneous launch of approximately five UAVs alongside a cruise missile. The UAV swarm is intended to overwhelm air defense systems, thereby reducing the likelihood of intercepting the cruise missile.

In the footage, two to three Sayad-107 type UAVs can be observed being prepared and launched. Additionally, two Shahed-101 UAVs, known to be used by Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, are documented for the first time being used by Hezbollah.

Shahed 101 (right), Sayad 107 type (left)

However, the most important part of the video is the first documentation of a cruise missile launched by Hezbollah. Both the launch site and key features of the missile are blurred and obscured, offering only a partial view. Based on the footage, the missile appears to belong to the Iranian Soumar family, which was developed by Iran based on Soviet Kh-55 missiles, acquired from Ukraine in the early 2000s.

Over the years, Iran has introduced various models within this missile family, including the Paveh, Abu Mahdi, and the Quds series used by the Houthis. These missiles have ranges of 700–2,000 km and are considered precise.

It is important to note that at this stage there is no evidence indicating the airbase was actually targeted.

Further details on Iran’s cruise missiles and their deployment within the Shia axis can be found in Alma’s special report on the IRGC Aerospace Force published several weeks ago.

Another video released by Hezbollah, shows an alleged interception of an IDF UAV using the 358 missile. While similar interception videos have been showcased by Hezbollah in the past, this is the first time the missile’s launch is shown. As previously noted, one of the 358’s unique features is the ability to launch it from a simple rail system (like other simple rockets), without requiring the specialized launch vehicles common in other air defense systems. This method, coupled with the missile’s relatively small size, enables high mobility, concealment, and operational simplicity.

Other than these two videos, the IDF Spokesperson and social media platforms have revealed additional noteworthy weapon systems.

The first one is a North Korean HT-16GPJ MANPADS (man-portable air-defense system) found by IDF forces in southern Lebanon. As previously reported, IDF forces in southern Lebanon have found various weapon systems originating from Iran, Russia, Syria, and China, but this is the first known instance of a weapon with North Korean origins.

The HT-16GPJ is believed to be based on the Soviet SA-18 (9K38 Igla) and SA-16 (9K310 Igla-1) systems. This weapon has been documented in the hands of various forces in Syria during its civil war and has also been seen in the hands of Hamas and PIJ terrorists in Gaza. The transfer of these missiles to Syria, Gaza and Lebanon was likely facilitated by Iran.

Another recent social media post shows an anti-aircraft heavy machine gun positioned by Hezbollah in one of the villages near the Israeli border. Hezbollah used this machine gun for direct fire against IDF forces and Israeli civilians. The weapon appears to be an Iranian copy of the Chinese QJG-02 14.5mm heavy machine gun, itself a variant of the Soviet KPV.

A third example, further demonstrating Iran’s weapons supply to Hezbollah, was published by the IDF Spokesperson. Images show a 106mm recoilless rifle bearing a manufacturing label indicating Iranian origin. The weapon is an Iranian variant of the American M-40 recoilless rifle, which the IDF has seized in the past.

It is important to note that in an Alma publication dated October 15, a similar weapon was shown alongside an Mk-19 grenade launcher. At the time, both were assessed to be American-made. However, in light of the recent IDF publication and additional reports, it is now plausible that these weapons are Iranian variants of the original systems.

Above: M-40 recoilless rifle (right), Mk-19 grenade launcher (left), published by Alma during October 2024. Left: Iranian replica of the Chinese QJG-02 and American Mk-19.

