The Supreme Court held a hearing on Sunday regarding a petition by radical left-wing organizations demanding that more aid be let into the Gaza Strip.

During the hearing, families who lost loved ones in the October 7th Massacre and during the war were enraged.

"It's crazy that the State of Israel sends aid to Hamas and supports and feeds terrorism. Do our hostages get humanitarian aid?" shouted Galia Hoshen, the mother of Hadar, who was murdered at the Nova music festival.

After the petitioners' representative claimed that the "situation in Gaza is appalling," the family members shouted: "Really? The condition of the hostages is what needs to be called appalling." They continued shouting: "They slaughtered our children, how are you not ashamed?"

COGAT Operations Department Chief Col. Molly Meiri stated during the hearing: "The phenomenon of looting is at singular percentages and its characteristics are different than at the beginning of the war. The 100 trucks that were looted were a one-time incident and I will go into detail during the closed discussion. We can bring in over 1,000 trucks of aid a month. The opening of the Kissufim Crossing is a short route of four kilometers that will allow the aid to enter and prevent looting. We work that way at the Kerem Shalom and at the Erez Crossings as well."