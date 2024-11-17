A video from Lebanon showed the bombing of an 8-story building in the Dahiya district of Beirut.

The footage was released minutes after the IDF spokesperson in Arabic issued an evacuation notice for three buildings in the district. "You are near Hezbollah facilities that the IDF will attack soon. You must evacuate them immediately to a distance of at least 500 meters."

In recent days, the IDF has increased its attacks in Lebanon in general and in Beirut in particular.

Alongside this, it was reported last night that Hezbollah conveyed a message to intermediaries, stating that it has no intention of rearming in southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah, the reason it will not rearm in the southern region of the country is the fact that Hezbollah positions are already exposed to Israeli intelligence.

Nevertheless, the terrorist organization said that they intend to return Hezbollah operatives back to the south of the country.