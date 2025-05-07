לדברי דובר צה"ל, "פעילותו של אחמד היוותה איום על מדינת ישראל ואזרחיה", והודגש כי "צה"ל ימשיך לפעול נגד מחבלי חמאס בכל מקום בו יפעלו".

The IDF on Wednesday announced the elimination of Hamas terrorist Khalid Ahmad Ahmad in an aerial strike near Sidon, Lebanon.

Ahmad served as the head of operations in Hamas' Western Brigade in Lebanon.

"Throughout the war, the terrorist advanced numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF related. "Recently, he operated to smuggle weapons and carry out terror attacks against the state of Israel."

"Ahmad's terrorist activity posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas terrorists wherever they may operate."

On Tuesday, the IAF struck in the area of Nabatieh, Lebanon, eliminating terrorist Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, the commander of the logistical support unit in Hezbollah's Badr unit, which operates in the northern Litani area.

Harb served as the commander of the logistical support forces of Hezbollah's Badr unit. As part of his role, he advanced the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and assisted in efforts to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure south of the Litani River, the IDF said.

In addition, the terrorist operated to transfer weapons in Lebanese territory within different units of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“His terrorist activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel,” said the IDF statement.