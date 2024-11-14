The leaders of the coalition parties published an unusual message of support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Thursday) after declarations that Netanyahu is "unfit" by members of the Opposition.

"We, the leaders of the coalition parties, reject outright any attempt to declare the Prime Minister unfit to serve, even for a limited period of time. Any such declaration lacks a legal basis and is therefore invalid. Such a move would constitute a coup for all intents and purposes," the party leaders wrote.

They added, "At this time, the Prime Minister must continue to be at the head of the security and political campaign. We view this as a national interest. We stand and will stand in defense of democracy. Only the people, through their elected representatives in the Knesset, will determine who will lead them and who will serve as Prime Minister."

The statement was signed by all the heads of the coalition parties, including the new Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar. The Likud representative who signed the letter is Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Political sources claimed that the statement was published at the Prime Minister's request and its purpose is to prevent Netanyahu from being declared unable to fulfill his duties as Prime Minister during the times when he will testify at his trial in early December, after the court refused to allow the testimony to be adjourned.

In response, legal officials said that there was no intention to demand that Netanyahu be declared unable or unfit to lead while he gives his testimony in court.