Several MKs responded this morning to President Trump's call to cancel Prime Minister Netanyahu's trials due to his status as a national hero.

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) replied frostily "It is not the place of the President of the United States to meddle in legal proceedings in the State of Israel. The independence of the State of Israel and the independence of its judicial system are values that are important to all of us. Even to Benjamin Netanyahu," wrote Rothman.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that "it is certainly the role of the president of the State of Israel, who can put an end to this stupid saga in the most elegant way. If he does not do so, the Knesset can and should do so, but certainly the president of the state holds that authority."

Rotman also delivered a scathing critique of the Israeli judicial system, noting that the trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu illustrates a confluence of serious defects.

"This trial suffers from manufatured charges, disconnection from reality of the prosecution and the judges from continuing the trial during wartime, dealing with trivia and more."

Rothman argued that the cases might have been dropped long ago had it not been for the great political investment in portraying Netanyahu as corrupt.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid told Ynet: "We are grateful to President Trump, but as MK Rothman said, the president should not interfere in the legal process in an independent country. I assume it is an attempt to compensate Netanyahu for pressure to end the war in Gaza."

The Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi, supported Trump's opinion.

"With all this that I would be happy to see Netanyahu continue to crush the political indictment in court, this show has long since cost us the security of the state," he wrote.

Likud MK Moshe Saada wrote "We are in historic times and writing chapters of history. I am a defense witness in the Netanyahu case. I know the scandalous conduct of the prosecution. You cannot run a country and and a war and also have to testify twice a week. I think in a properly functioning judicial system, the trial would be postponed. Anything else is illogical."

Sports Minister Miki Zohar agreed, "President Trump is expressing out loud what many Israeli citizens feel in their hearts. I call to put an end to this unconscionable injustice and personal prosecution, although the cases are collapsing by themselves anyway."