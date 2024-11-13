Newly-appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Northern Command today (Tuesday) together with IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi and Commander of the Northern Command Major General Ori Gordin.

Gen. Gordin reviewed before the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff the efforts and work of the command in all the northern sectors, and gave them a tour of the "Curtain Lifting" tent, where the large amount of military equipment captured from the headquarters and bases of the Hezbollah terrorist organization is displayed.

Minister Katz said during the tour, "We have inflicted severe blows on Hezbollah and we have eliminated Nasrallah - and therefore precisely now we need to continue to hit them with all our might in order to realize the fruits of victory. We are paying heavy and painful prices and I send my condolences to the families of the fallen and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. We have expanded the ground maneuver in southern Lebanon and we are operating against Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh district in Beirut and wherever necessary. While we are here - terrorist infrastructure is collapsing."

He emphasized that Israel will not give up on any of its war goals. "We will not make any ceasefires, we will not take our foot off the pedal and we will not allow any plan that does not include achieving the goals of the war, which is disarming Hezbollah, withdrawing it beyond the Litani and creating the conditions for the residents of the north to return to their homes in safety."

"We will not agree to any plan that does not ensure the disarmament of Hezbollah and its withdrawal beyond the Litani River - and especially Israel's right to enforce [the conditions] on its own and act against any terrorist activity and organization," he added.

"The whole world is watching and admiring the achievements: it also adds to the strength of the State of Israel and we need to use this to achieve the goals in the fastest and best way," Katz concluded.