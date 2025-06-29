Brigadier General Itzik Cohen was promoted to the rank of Major General today (Sunday) in a ceremony held at the Rabin Camp (the Kirya), led by the Minister of Defense Israel Katz and the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir.

The ceremony was attended by members of the General Staff Forum, commanders, and the general’s family. The Major General is expected to assume his new role this coming Thursday.

Zamir spoke at the ceremony: “Itzik, you are being promoted to the rank of Major General and joining the General Staff Forum. You are stepping into one of the most significant roles in the General Staff—a central directorate that steers all of the IDF’s operational activity."

"Itzik, we’ve known each other for many years. We are fortunate to have gained an exceptionally skilled commander with immense combat experience. When I was appointed Chief of the General Staff, I visited the Southern Command several times, and everywhere I went, I heard about you—about your character, leadership, determination, and professionalism. About a commander who stands at the forefront of the operations, leading from the front by personal example."

"The formal change-of-command ceremony will take place in a few days, but already at this moment, I want to express my deep appreciation for your many years of service—and especially for your decisive role in the planning and leadership of Operation ‘Rising Lion’."

"We are living through historic days. After 12 days of an intense operation, we acted to remove a threat to the State of Israel and inflicted significant damage on Iran. In this operation, as in recent months, the Operations Directorate has demonstrated its centrality and vital importance.”