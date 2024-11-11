SGT Aharon Shmuel Brice, an IDF tanker, was saved from an RPG in Jabalya for a second time.

A year ago, Brice was critically wounded by an RPG, recovered, and returned to service. This time he was saved without injury.

The injury last year occurred during operational activity and his chances of survival seemed low, with the doctor on the evac helicopter not giving him much hope.

However, Brice did not give up. After a long rehabilitation journey, which included complex surgeries and reconstructions, he managed to recover and return to full combat service.

Three months ago, ten months after the injury, he returned to his company, which was still serving in the Gaza Strip, and even the very tank in which he was wounded.

In the beginning, he returned to serve in a desk job, and over the past two weeks, he returned to serve as a tanker in Jabaliya, the same place where he was wounded a year ago. In the most recent incident, during which he was not hurt, the commander of his platoon was wounded.