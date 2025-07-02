Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday submitted a request to the court through his attorney Amit Hadad, requesting to cancel his scheduled testimony for next week.

The request was made due to Netanyahu’s planned trip to the United States, during which he is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump and other senior officials. The trip is scheduled for early next week.

According to the request, the visit is set to last from Sunday through Thursday or Friday, with Netanyahu scheduled to hold security meetings “whose content cannot be disclosed.”

The request was submitted with the approval of the State Attorney’s Office, which agreed to postpone the testimony in light of the diplomatic visit.

On Sunday, a classified hearing was held at the Jerusalem District Court regarding Netanyahu’s earlier request to cancel his testimony this week due to recent regional developments.

The hearing was unscheduled and kept confidential. Attending were Military Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Mossad Director David Barnea, and senior officials from the National Security Council.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the judges announced the cancellation of Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony this week. All attendees, including the judges, signed a confidentiality agreement.

The judges noted that Military Intelligence Chief Shlomi Binder and Mossad Director David Barnea had participated and stated: “Given the explanations provided, which significantly expanded and altered the basis for our previous decisions, we partially accept the request and are cancelling, at this stage, Mr. Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony for June 30 and July 2.”