An Israeli civilian aircraft flew without authorization on Saturday afternoon and was mistakenly identified by the IDF as a hostile aircraft. The IAF had already made plans to intercept the aircraft and attempted to contact it without success.

As a result of the identification, sirens were sounded in several locations in central Israel.

According to a report by I24 News, the pilot was saved from being shot down only once the interceptors' cameras identified the aircraft and understood it was Israeli.