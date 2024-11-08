Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (United Right) is departing this morning (Friday) for an urgent diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, in coordination with the Prime Minister, following the antisemitic pogrom against hundreds of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at the end of a match in Amsterdam overnight.

During his visit, Minister Sa'ar will meet with senior officials in the Dutch government, including his counterpart Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. During the night and morning, Sa'ar was in contact with his counterpart to resolve issues related to the efforts to rescue the Israelis from Amsterdam and ensure their safety.

Sa'ar also stayed all night and morning in contact with dozens of Israelis in Amsterdam and their families. In his conversations with senior government officials, Sa'ar will emphasize the importance of the fight against antisemitism and that the new antisemitism is targeted against Israel and Israel's right to exist and its right to defend itself.

His office said that he will meet with Israelis in Amsterdam as well as with the local Jewish community.