Despite acknowledging antisemitic behavior during the November 7 riots targeting Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans in Amsterdam, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service has determined that no acts of terrorism occurred, De Telegraaf reported on Saturday.

Seven men are set to appear in court on Wednesday and Thursday and will be facing charges that include violence and public insult, the latter encompassing antisemitic behavior.

However, Chief Public Prosecutor René de Beukelaer told AT5 that while the concerns of the Jewish community were valid, the incidents did not meet the legal definition of terrorism.

"From a legal standpoint, there was no terrorism involved," De Beukelaer explained. "The suspects will not face terrorism charges, but in some cases, antisemitism has been formally included in the accusations."

In Dutch law, terrorism is defined as actions intended to instill fear within a specific group, he noted. However, the prosecution concluded that "there is no evidence to suggest it was the suspects' primary goal," instead attributing the riots to "anger, frustration, and grief over the situation in Israel and Gaza."

De Beukelaer also revealed that much of the evidence for the charges came from WhatsApp group messages. While antisemitism is not a standalone charge in the Netherlands, it can be prosecuted under group insult or discriminatory statements.

At one point, Dutch police investigated as many as 45 individuals in connection with the violent attacks on the night of November 7.