Earlier today (Thursday), Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke for the first time since taking office with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. During their phone conversation, they discussed France's preparations for tonight's game between the two countries’ national soccer teams in Paris. Minister Barrot stated that significant efforts were being made to ensure the safety of participants and fans, including a massive reinforcement of security forces. He also mentioned that French President Macron, Prime Minister Barnier, and he would attend the game. The French Foreign Minister expressed his firm confirmation of the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam and the severe rise in antisemitism. Foreign Minister Sa'ar emphasized the importance Israel places on ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Regarding efforts toward an agreement in Lebanon, Foreign Minister Sa'ar noted there had been progress and that there was a desire to reach an arrangement that would allow the residence of northern Israel to return to their homes safely. He stressed that achieving the agreement was not sufficient; it must also be implemented on the ground, enforcing Hezbollah’s non-return to the border area with Israel and preventing future armament and strengthening of Hezbollah through the Syrian border or other means. Minister Sa'ar pointed to the importance of the international community's role in ensuring that Lebanon is restored to the Lebanese people rather than being controlled by the Iranian regime.

On the Iranian issue, the French Foreign Minister stated that his country was leading an effort to pass a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors meeting next week, demanding a detailed report on Iran’s violations of its nuclear commitments. Foreign Minister Sa'ar emphasized the need for immediate and uncompromising action, as voices in Iran were now calling for advancement towards nuclear weapons development. Foreign Minister Sa'ar described Iran’s nuclear ambitions as the number one threat to Israel’s security and the security of the entire Middle East.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Sa'ar stressed that Israel would not accept a ceasefire that did not include the release of the hostages.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar further emphasized Israel's opposition to unilateral steps recognizing a Palestinian state, as well as to other actions in international forums aimed at harming Israel and its right to self-defense.