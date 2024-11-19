One day after Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, made an outrageous statement, saying, in an interview with Dutch television, that the actions of the city's Muslim residents and their extreme violence towards Maccabi Tel Aviv fans after the soccer match against Dutch Ajax ten days ago was not a pogrom, the Netherlands continues to deal with the extreme violence and is trying to minimize outbursts by Arab migrants.

Dutch Interior Minister, Judith Uitermark, said on Tuesday that Dutch security authorities had not yet found evidence or proof of Israel's advance warnings of the pogrom, that took place on the streets of the capital Amsterdam.

After the pogrom against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans by Arab terrorists and rioters, Muslim immigrants in Amsterdam claimed in Israel that they had intelligence information about plans for a pogrom and that they passed this information on to their Dutch colleagues, who, for their part, did not do anything to prepare, as had been expected of them.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv representative also announced that the Dutch police informed them that they were going to take different action than what they ultimately did, when a similar small-scale incident broke out the day before the violent attack against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and the local police promised to deploy thousands of police officers around the stadium, which they did not do at all.