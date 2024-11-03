This morning (Sunday) the Binyamin Regional Council, led by council chairman Israel Ganz, held a special prayer for the success of the elections in the United States in ancient Shiloh.

Hundreds of worshipers gathered for the prayer at the site of the Biblical Tabernacle to pray that Tuesday's elections be successful and for the continuation of the friendship and common values between Israel and the US.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "These elections are fateful for the people of Israel and thus for the whole world. We pray that the American people will be successful in the elections and that someone who recognizes the values ​​of justice and morality and is connected to the values ​​of the Bible will become president."

"We pray that whoever is elected will recognize the place of the people of Israel in the Land of Israel and that this is the way to world peace and to overcome the global evil that threatens the free world," he added.