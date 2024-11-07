New footage released on Wednesday evening shows the terrorist who carried out the attack at the Shiloh junction deliberately running over civilians standing at a bus stop.

The footage shows the terrorist getting out of the car and chasing a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman, in an attempt to stab them with a screwdriver.

The quick response of an armed driver passing by prevented a disaster. The civilian charged at the terrorist just before stabbing the woman, who was lightly wounded, in addition to the boy. The two were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for treatment.

The terrorist who carried out the attack is a 32 year old, from the village of Deir al-Ghusun near Tulkarm, who did not have security permits from the security establishment.

Senior MDA medic from the motorcycle unit, Elad Kadmon, and MDA medic, Ariel Shtiwi said: "We arrived at the scene and saw a commotion. Two civilians aged 26 and 15 were walking around, fully conscious. They suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle."

"We provided initial medical treatment on site and then evacuated them in MDA ambulances to hospital in light condition. At the scene, MDA teams examined a number of trauma victims, who did not require further treatment at the hospital."

Council head, Israel Gantz, said at the scene: "Excellent action was taken by the civilian who killed the terrorist. Anyone who thinks he will weaken us with terror attacks, will find himself dead on the sidewalk, along with his ideas."