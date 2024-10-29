Twelfth-grade students from Midrashiat Noam Ort in Kfar Saba wore shirts honoring their teacher Shaul Moyal, who fell in combat in Lebanon.

The school's principal, Elyakim Shyovitz, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "Shaul, may G-d avenge his death, worked as a science and technology teacher at Midrashiat Noam Ort Kfar Saba, for about ten years. Shaul was a dear and beloved teacher, creative, blessed with many talents, honest and upright, who served as an inspiration to the students and the educational staff. Shaul taught with self-sacrifice which is rare in today's generation."

"Shaul, a hero of Israel, fell in battle in southern Lebanon, while protecting his homeland. The students of the Midrashia will continue to to learn about his actions and memorialize his amazing persona," he concluded.

Sergeant Major (res.) Shaul Moyal, aged 47, from Karnei Shomron, served in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon). He is survived by his wife Smadar and ten children.

His daughters Esther Tzdok and Rachel Moyal told Kan Reshet Bet, "Dad was everyone's father. His students made t-shirts with his picture for the funeral and that's what characterized him - love for everyone, modestly and quietly. His rabbi was Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky of blessed memory, he would always go with him and his truth."

"In everything, he had his integrity and his truth, and he would do everything according to the Torah. It's a loss not only for us as a family but for the entire people of Israel and the entire world," the daughters added, noting that "he gave everyone the attention and love they deserved. He wrote songs about all of us."