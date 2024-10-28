Esther Tzdok and Rachel Moyal, the daughters of Shaul Moyal who fell in battle in Lebanon and left behind a wife and ten children, spoke about their father on Monday in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

"Dad was everyone's father. His students made t-shirts with his picture for the funeral and that's what characterized him - love for everyone, modestly and quietly. His rabbi was Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky of blessed memory, he would always go with him and his truth," the two eulogized.

"In everything, he had his integrity and his truth, and he would do everything according to the Torah. It's a loss not only for us as a family but for the entire people of Israel and the entire world," the daughters added.

They noted that "he gave everyone the attention and love they deserved. He wrote songs about all of us."

When they were asked if their father hesitated to go to battle since he was leaving behind ten children, they recounted how he stood next to the phone on Simchat Torah and waited to be called up. "One of our siblings said that they asked him if he was afraid to leave us, and he answered: 'I'm going to save the residents of the north.' That was his life."