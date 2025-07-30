“Let’s review what happened till now.” That’s essentially what Moshe tells the Jewish people in Parshas Devarim. For nearly three chapters, he recounts some of the highlights and lowlights of their journey through the desert.

In chapter 2, verses 4-9, for example, he recalls Hashem’s instructions to the Jews to bypass the lands of Seir and Moav since they belong to the descendants of Esav and Lot, respectively. But then, in verses 10-12, Moshe suddenly interrupts his address with what seems to be an irrelevant lesson in general history. Moav, he says, used to be populated by a people called Eimim (the “feared ones”) who were as tall as the Anakim (a nation of giants). And Seir used to be populated by a people called Chorim who were driven out by Esav’s descendants.

What’s the purpose of this history lesson?

Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch answers: “to raise the courage of the [Jewish] people for their impending fight against the gigantic inhabitants of the Land [of Israel], by reminding the people that under G-d’s direction, equally gigantic nations had to give way before the sons of Lot and Esau, and these [sons] are now in undisturbed possession of their lands.”

Moshe may have offered this history lesson to inspire our ancestors, but Torah is timeless and this same lesson can inspire us today. On numerous occasions over the last 80 years, we have seen G-d orchestrating events to secure Eretz Yisrael for the Jewish people. Who but G-d directed the United States and Soviet Union - ideological enemies - to support Israel’s creation in 1948? Who but G-d granted Israel its two greatest victories - in 1948 and 1967 - without any military help from the United States?

And if G-d miraculously helped Israel in the past, He can do so again. Indeed, He did do so again just last month in the Twelve-Day War. So let us take heart. As long as we follow Hashem’s will, we will continue to conquer and secure the Land of Israel - our national inheritance - in miraculous fashion.

Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808-1888) - head of the Jewish community in Frankfurt, Germany for over 35 years - was a prolific writer whose ideas, passion, and brilliance helped save German Jewry from the onslaught of modernity.

Elliot Resnick, PhD, is the host of “The Elliot Resnick Show” and the editor of “The Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch Dictionary.”

