Government sources report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made significant progress on a voluntary emigration initiative for residents of Gaza.

According to these sources, Netanyahu informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir that if no alternative agreement is reached in the coming weeks, a plan to facilitate the voluntary relocation of Gazans to third countries will be launched.

Officials say the plan has been the focus of regular high-level meetings involving the Foreign Ministry, the Mossad, and other relevant agencies. During these discussions, Netanyahu has directed the Mossad to engage in talks with countries open to accepting Gazan residents.

Under the current outline, thousands of Gazans who choose to leave would be transferred to other countries via Jordan during the plan’s initial week.

In one meeting, Netanyahu reportedly told Ben Gvir, "I am moving toward your position and advancing the issue of voluntary emigration."

A senior official said the move is also aimed at maintaining political stability within the coalition. “Netanyahu is actively working on the voluntary emigration plan in an effort to prevent Otzma Yehudit from quitting the government,” the official stated.