The mayor of Karnei Shomron, Yehonatan Koznitz, announced on Sunday that a resident of the municipality, Shaul Moyal, had been killed in action in southern Lebanon.

"We are informed this morning with deep sorrow of another painful loss to the community with the fall of Shaul Moyal, in the battles in southern Lebanon, while standing valiantly in the defense of the homeland", he wrote.

He added: "Shaul, married to Smadar and father of ten children, resides in the Alonei Shilo neighborhood. There are no words that can describe the magnitude of the sorrow and pain that we all feel at this time. Our hearts go out to the Moyal family, who are now grappling with this unthinkable loss."

"In the name of all the residents of the municipality of Karnei Shomron, we embrace you and send you our condolences from the bottom of our hearts. May you know no more sorrow, and may you be comforted from Heaven."