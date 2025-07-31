A majority of the Israeli public believes there is a direct connection between the 2005 Disengagement Plan and Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terror attack, a new poll revealed.

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot and commissioned by Israel Hayom, marks 20 years since Israel evacuated its communities from the Gaza Strip.

More than half of respondents said that had the Disengagement not occurred, the likelihood of the October 7 massacre would have been lower. This view stands in stark contrast to past and present security officials who have long insisted there is no direct link between the two events.

Among those with an opinion, 76% responded that Israel erred in implementing the Disengagement unilaterally. Given that the plan once enjoyed broad public support, the results reflect a significant shift in public sentiment.

Fifty-two percent of respondents expressed support for renewing Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip. Among the haredi public, support stands at 83%, among the religious public at 67%, and among the secular public at 29%. In contrast, 50% of secular respondents opposed the move, with the remainder answering “don’t know.”

Even among left-wing voters, 20% support returning to Gush Katif. The survey found that 7% of respondents supported the Disengagement at the time but now oppose it, and another 12% who had no opinion then now oppose it.

Regarding the future, 64% of those with an opinion oppose a similar move in Judea and Samaria, indicating that a majority of the public does not support a unilateral evacuation of communities in the region.

The survey also shows that the public has grown weary of efforts to maintain a "fabric of life" with Gaza. When asked whether Gazan workers should be allowed to enter Israel after a future ceasefire, the majority responded with a clear “no.”