Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the reports of an Egyptian proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of four of the 101 hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"If there was a deal for a two-day ceasefire to release four hostages, I would take it immediately," Netanyahu stated at the weekly Likud faction meeting on Monday.

He also addressed the efforts to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons and the Israeli attack on Iranian military sites last week. "I have not given up on the [Iranian] nuclear program, it is at the forefront of our minds. We continue to work to remove the Iranian threat. Israel is today seen as the most powerful country in the region. These fateful days have seen a historic turnaround."

MK Eli Dallal raised the issue of the Draft Law and the conscription of haredi men into the IDF and said, "The Likud as a national movement cannot allow a law that exempts thousands haredim in the middle of an existential war. If we in the Likud pass such a law, we will lose the people."

"I go from funeral to funeral, from comforting mourners to comforting mourners, and people are begging me not to pass this law. It is impossible not to be moved by the voices coming from the field. There is no way that the Draft Law will be passed in such a period when the reserve system faces collapse under the burden. It's not fair," Dallal said.