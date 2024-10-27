Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Sunday that his government presented a new plan for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza, during which four Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for terrorists, and in the ten days following, negotiations would be held regarding a more extensive deal.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli negotiations team left for Qatar without ISA Director Ronen Bar or the IDF's hostage liaison, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon.

Hamas sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that ahead of the meetings in Qatar, the organization is offering a deal that would end the war "immediately" in one stage. According to the sources, Hamas' proposal includes an Israeli withdrawal at the same time as a hostage-prisoner swap, which would include the release of all Israeli hostages in one wave.

The sources stated: "The organization opposes previous Israeli ideas such as the expulsion of Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip. The organization will not refuse additional ideas offered by the mediators, but for the proposals to be accepted the ideas must start with ending the war."