Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday accused the US of “complicity” in Israel's recent military operation against Iran, saying it was "quite clear", Xinhua reported, citing comments Araqchi made in a televised interview.

"The Americans' partnership in Israel's (military) operation is quite clear for us. The least they did was to provide Israel's air force with a space corridor, and also, the defense equipment they earlier delivered to Israel is, in a way, considered complicity in this operation against Iran," said Araqchi.

"We maintain that the US partnership in Israel's crimes and escalation of tension in West Asia is quite clear and Washington bears responsibility for it," he charged.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that Israel had no power in the region without the United States, asserting that Tehran views the United States as complicit not only in Israel's Saturday attacks on Iran but also in all Israeli operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere.

He stressed that these Israeli operations were carried out with political support from the United States, which has prevented any international organization from issuing statements or resolutions against Israel.

Araqchi referenced his request for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israel's attacks, but expressed little hope that the meeting would contribute to de-escalating tensions or preventing Israeli actions in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement posted to X on Saturday, warned Israel against future aggression.

“Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defense of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's strike , claiming it to be a violation of international law.

"On the basis of its inherent right to legitimate defense, stipulated in the Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself to be rightful and duty bound to defend against the foreign acts of aggression," the Ministry said.