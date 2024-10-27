Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today (Sunday) that his country received a signal that Israel might launch an attack last Friday, just hours before Air Force planes attacked dozens of military targets in his country.

He did not elaborate on who allegedly conveyed the message.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources told Reuters that the UN Security Council is expected to convene tomorrow to discuss the Israeli attack at Iran's request.

"The actions of the Zionist regime pose a serious threat to international peace and security and undermine the already fragile stability in the region," explained the Iranian foreign minister as the reason for the request to discuss the Israeli attack in the UN Security Council. "We reserve the legal right under the UN Charter to respond to these attacks at the appropriate time."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said: "We do not want war, but we will defend the rights of our people and our country and will respond appropriately to the aggression of the Zionist regime. The conflict will intensify if the Zionist attacks continue."

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the Iranian foreign minister's request to discuss the Israeli attack: "Iran has tried to act against us in the diplomatic arena with the ridiculous claim that we violated international law. As we have stated time and again, we have the right and the obligation to defend ourselves, and we will use all means at our disposal to protect the citizens of Israel."