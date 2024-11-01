On the way to attack in Iran

An Israeli military source told CNN on Thursday that Israel is at a “high level of readiness” for a response from Iran.

The source added, however, that they are “still assessing the decision-making process in Iran” to determine if and when a retaliation will take place.

According to the source, the recent Israeli strikes on Iranian missile production facilities and air defense installations have “created a dilemma for Tehran” as its capability to strike Israel and defend against future Israeli strikes has been degraded.

The comments come amid reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has instructed the Supreme National Security Council to prepare for an attack on Israel.

According to a Thursday report in The New York Times, Khamenei decided to attack after he reviewed a detailed report from senior military commanders on the extent of damage to Iran’s missile production capabilities and air defense systems around Tehran, critical energy infrastructure, and a main port in the south.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking source told CNN that Iran will attack Israel again soon, likely before the US presidential election next Tuesday.

According to the source, Iran's retaliation for Israel's air strikes on its military targets last week will be significant.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre later told reporters that the United States will support Israel if Iran does attack.