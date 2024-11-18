Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech to the Knesset this evening as part of a special session demanded by forty MKs.

The relatives of the hostages arrived in the visitors' gallery and held up pictures of their loved ones and yellow ribbons. The hostage's brother, Dany Elgart, who is on a hunger strike, fainted. Netanyahu's speech was interrupted again and again, and many MKs were removed from the hall.

"We are witnessing countless leaks and lies from the cabinet and the negotiation team, and they say there's a deal, but how do the American spokespeople say it? There was no deal, and Hamas remains the obstacle. These leaks provide immense information to Hezbollah and Iran about the discussions and disputes within the Cabinet. I've never seen anything like this in the history of war," Netanyahu began.

Netanyahu said he repeatedly called for an investigation into the leaks. "I sent a letter with a selection of horrible, criminal leaks that have severely harmed Israel's security up to this moment, no one has been investigated, no one's life has been ruined."

He hinted at the arrest of Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson in his office who dealt with security matters: "They ruin the lives of young people in one case, and what about the other leaks? The leaks that severely harm Israel's security, why is this not being investigated? Everyone understands what is happening here, no one is stupid, the public is not stupid."

Netanyahu also referred to the war and revealed that he had ordered his staff to prepare a plan to eradicate Hamas rule. According to him, "The work is not complete. We eliminated the brigades and a significant part of Hamas's military capability. I asked the IDF to bring a comprehensive plan to eliminate Hamas's governance ability and their ability to distribute food and humanitarian aid. We want to ensure or secure the distribution of aid that it will not be looted by Hamas and others and, of course, to return the rest of the hostages."

Knesset member Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Taal) criticized the IDF's operations in the Gaza Strip and called the Prime Minister "a serial peace killer." In response, Chairman Ohana ordered him removed from the hall.

Amid talks for an arrangement in the north, Netanyahu said, "70 to 80 percent of Hezbollah's rocket and artillery was hit; they still have many thousands, but certainly, it's not the same Hezbollah."

Regarding the attack on Iran, Netanyahu confirmed publicly for the first time that Israel had damaged the Iranian nuclear program. "We hit a component related to Iran's nuclear program. Four S-300 batteries were destroyed."

"Our ability to attack the nuclear program will be tested. A certain component of the nuclear program was hit. Its operational capability was not destroyed, but we delayed it. Iran has advanced in enrichment and other things. The rest is on us. I've had significant talks on this issue. If we do not deal with the nuclear program, all the problems will return and emerge. We are committed to doing this. The challenges are still great. One challenge depends on our determination and intelligence, and that is to return our hostages."

"The strategy is victory, and victory is the return of the hostages. I hear the voices that express doubt and weakness. It's not an easy decision because we are required to take the decision and make the decision. We have laid out the entire effort, and I express my appreciation to the US. We need to improve our independent operational capability, but I did not tell Biden 'no surprises.' I say yes when possible, and not when necessary."

"Hamas prevented the deal. From our perspective, I still ask for unity from most strata of the people. And also regarding victory. I stick to the war aims, stick to complete victory, stick to returning the hostages, stick to returning the people to their homes, and repelling the pressures. I will never wave a white flag."