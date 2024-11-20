Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Israel made a "mistake" by not providing Ukraine with more military aid following Russia's invasion of the country in 2022, but praised Israel's airstrike on Iranian missile production sites that supply Russia's war effort last month.

Speaking with Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Zelenskyy said that "we wanted from the very beginning of full-scale war, I think that Israel made a mistake to my mind. On the political level, not on people, because we always had a very good connection with society. On the political level, when Putin occupied us and full-scale war began, I asked Israel's leaders to help us and support, but they've been afraid of Putin."

He said that he specifically asked Israel for support relating to air defense.

Earlier in the interview, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Israel's attack on Iranian military facilities on October 26, which was taken in retaliation for Iran's launching of 181 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier that month, was beneficial to Ukraine, because the destruction of Iranian missile production sites hampers Iran's ability to send missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine.