Soldiers from the Alexandroni (3rd) Brigade combat team are conducting limited ground operations in southern Lebanon under the command of the 91st Division.

During the operations, the soldiers have been fighting in the alleyways and villages, raiding command centers and arms depots, conducting urban warfare, and eliminating many terrorists.

Until now, the forces found and destroyed over 150 terror infrastructure sites, underground infrastructure, and many arms stockpiles and munitions warehouses which contained over 800 munitions including various kinds of missiles, ammunition, weapons, military gear, and enemy documents.

In addition, the brigade's soldiers found and directed an IAF aircraft to strike and destroy a munitions warehouse hidden in a mosque. Secondary explosions were seen following the strike, indicating the presence of hidden munitions.