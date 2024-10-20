The IDF announced that earlier on Sunday morning, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on a command center of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and an underground weapons workshop in Beirut.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing advanced warnings to the population in the area.

Additionally, the IAF, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Al-Haj Abbas Salama in the area of Tebnine, a senior commander in Hezbollah's Southern Front. Salama oversaw combat in the Bint Jbeil area and executed many terror attacks against the State of Israel. Furthermore, Salama served in a number of positions in Hezbollah's Southern Front over the years.

Additionally, the terrorists Rada Abbas Awada and Ahmad Ali Hussein were eliminated. Awada was a senior Hezbollah communications expert and Hussein served as the head of a weapons manufacturing unit that was responsible for the build-up of Hezbollah's strategic weaponry, following in-depth manufacturing training in Iran.

According to the IDF, these eliminations are part of the IDF and security forces' extensive efforts to thwart the build-up of Hezbollah's weapons stockpiles, which are intended to harm the IDF's capabilities to defend the State of Israel.