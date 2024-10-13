In one of the villages in southern Lebanon, the IDF captured a Hezbollah terrorist who had barricaded himself in a tunnel 7 meters deep that was hidden in a building.

The terrorist was apprehended several days ago and has since been undergoing interrogation in Israel. He is the first Hezbollah terrorist to be arrested in Lebanon by the IDF since the operation began.

The forces surrounded the structure, investigated the tunnel shaft and located a subterranean complex some 7 meters deep and 50 meters of living space in which the terrorist had taken refuge along with weapons and supplies for a long stay.

The special HUMINT force Unit 504, who accompanied the operation, called the terrorist out and interrogated him, and then brought him to a detention facility for further interrogation in the country.

"Israel Defense Forces forces continue to operate in the area", the IDF said.