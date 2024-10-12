Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics were dispatched to provide medical treatment to 2,842 individuals across Israel during Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), of which 1,969 individuals were transferred for further treatment in hospitals, including 286 who fainted, dehydrated, and felt unwell due to the fast.

During Yom Kippur, three individuals were lightly injured by the blast from a rocket falling in the Western Galilee and 12 were mildly injured on the way to a shelter during alerts heard across Israel.

Another 261 individuals were injured and required medical treatment due to injuries from riding bicycles, rollerblades, scooters, and skateboards, of which six were in moderate condition and 255 in mild condition.

In addition, 40 individuals were injured in violence-related incidents across the country, including a 41-year-old man who was brought to meet MDA teams on Anata Road in Jerusalem and was evacuated to a hospital in critical condition; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Among the other injuries were one serious, four moderate, and 34 mild.

As well, 42 individuals were injured in traffic accidents across the country, of which 11 were in moderate condition and 31 in mild condition. MDA teams were also summoned to transport 146 women in labor to hospitals. A woman in labor from Modi'in Illit was assisted by an MDA team in an ambulance on her way to the hospital.

MDA's blood services provided hospitals across the country with 114 units and blood components during Yom Kippur.