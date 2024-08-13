Adam Sfadi, 50, lives with his family in Majdal Shams, has been working as a senior medic at the local Maged David Adom (MDA) Mas’adeh station in for 17 years. MDA shared his story.

"On Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2024, on his way home from a wedding that took place in the area, he met Vinis, 12, his youngest daughter and her friend dressed in soccer uniforms. She told him that she was going to play with friends at the local municipality’s soccer field. A few hours later, alarms started to sound in the northern area. While Adam was sharing his concerns about Vinis with his wife, an alarm was sounded in their area, and a few seconds later, a strong explosion occurred. Without hesitation he decided to go out with his wife to the soccer field, all the while, black smoke covered Majdal Shams and the streets were full of worried and scared people," MDA stated.

"As soon as he entered the soccer field, he realized that this was a large scale emergency scene. Sfadi walked into the field searching for Vinis among the commotion, he found her and her friend lying on the ground lifeless, recognizing them by the soccer uniforms they were wearing. He stopped for a moment, took a deep breath and asked someone to cover them with a blanket. Adam did not forget for a second that he is a senior EMT, he continued to walk around the compound, looking for wounded people who needed help and he managed to save lives."

Adam Sfadi, senior EMT at MDA, said "A day that started with great joy, a wedding, I couldn’t believe it would end like this. When I heard the loud explosion, I went out the window and saw black smoke coming from the area of the field that Vinis was in. I don't remember much of what was there, I acted quickly and found myself in the field looking for her. There was a great commotion, awful sights of many wounded and dead bodies. I recognized Vinis and her friend by the soccer uniforms they were wearing when I saw them a few hours earlier. There was nothing to do, she was lifeless. I took a deep breath and continued to treat the wounded who were on the field. I want everyone to know about the great activity of Magen David Adom at the scene, they gave their all for the wounded. The MDA family supports me and never leaves me for a second, even to this day."