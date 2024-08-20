This month, a ceremony was held to inaugurate a new bulletproof ambulance donated by the Jewish community of Munich to Magen David Adom (MDA).

The event took place at MDA's headquarters in Ramla, in the presence of Eli Bin, MDA's Director General, and the community security officer in Munich, Gilad Ben Yehuda, who spoke on behalf of Mrs. Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish community in Munich. The new bulletproof ambulance will be stationed in the northern region and will provide medical care to the area's residents.

The Jewish community in Munich sought to contribute their substantial donation to strengthen the State of Israel during the time of war.

Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish community in Munich, said, “October 7th is a day that none of us can forget. The Black Shabbat was a stab to the heart of the Jewish people, and not only in Nir Oz, Be’eri or Kfar Aza; the entire Jewish world was affected that day. We were all impacted. It was not just a day of mourning—it was also a moment of weakness. A weakness that we all remember and that must never happen again. We are here today because that weakness did not last. Because, despite the horror of that day, it did not change the fact that Israel is a strong country. Israel fights not only for itself and for the safety of its citizens, but also for all the Jewish people. Therefore, we remain steadfast in our support for Israel and do everything in our power to provide the people of Israel with what they need. The bulletproof ambulance being delivered today is a symbol of that. It is meant to provide assistance in places where help has been too dangerous until now. Munich stands with Israel, today and always. Am Yisrael Chai!”

MDA Director General Eli Bin said, “I want to thank the Jewish community in Munich and Mrs. Charlotte Knobloch for their generous donation. A bulletproof ambulance is a significant asset, especially in times like these when MDA is preparing for every scenario and continues to provide emergency medical services for the country's citizens everywhere. The new ambulance will help save lives in the north and strengthen medical security in the region.”